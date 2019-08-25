Rajneeti: A Biography of Rajnath Singh to I Have a Theory about That: 4 books that are just out

Book: Bathinda to Bangkok

Author: Vibha Batra

Publisher: Bloomsbury

Mahi’s hungry to grow Ludhiana to London, her party-planning company, to international height. Lavith, her ex-love, is thirsty for her blood. and her best friends have problems of their own! But the question bothering her is: Will her ex come back to her? Will it be Lav-ith or Leave-it for Mahi? Part social commentary, part social satire, this is one funny ride.