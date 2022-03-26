Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti are proud of the fresh talent they introduced with Netflix's 'Eternally Confused & Eager for Love'

With the goal of impactful storytelling guiding Tiger Baby’s vision, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s studio is fast becoming the home for an emerging set of new talent a creating cutting edge content, both within the OTT and commercial space.

Their recent offering ‘Eternally Confused & Eager for Love’ co-produced with Excel Entertainment is already trending in India on Netflix as the series resonates with young-India.

The series is Rahul Nair’s first directorial venture after working as an assistant director with Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. Giving the talented filmmaker a platform to explore his cinematic voice, Zoya and Reema along with Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh and Farhan have got it right with the new young adult space, a comedy drama about an awkward young adult navigating through love, relationships and adulthood.

The series also introduces Vihaan Samat in the lead role, playing Ray, and thanks to his phenomenal performance has since garnered many admirers, especially amongst the younger generation.

Says Zoya Akhtar, “Both Rahul and Vihaan are unique talents you can’t ignore. We are so proud that ‘Eternally Confused & Eager for Love’ is being liked and I know this is just the beginning for both of them.”

Adds Reema Kagti, “It’s our constant endeavour to gather a diverse and intriguing talent pool, each with their own distinct, individual voices and perspectives. Rahul Nair really spoke to the youth in the language they best understand with ‘Eternally Confused & Eager for Love’ and as for Vihaan Samat, we came on board for him as soon as we saw his audition. He was absolutely wonderful, just the perfect boy to play Ray.”

With their commitment to creating content that addresses our social context while transporting viewers into another reality, Tiger Baby has gathered a diverse and intriguing talent pool. Their upcoming film, ‘The Archies’ has already spiked interest levels amongst the audiences in a big way.

