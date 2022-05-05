Zaheer Iqbal REACTS to dating rumours with Sonakshi Sinha

'Notebook' actor Zaheer Iqbal often makes headlines for his rumoured link up with actress Sonakshi Sinha.

In an interview with India Today, Zaheer reacted to their dating rumours and revealed how he doesn't care about rumours now.

"It has been so long, I don't even care. I am like okay if you think, then you think. Keep thinking. It's good for you. If it makes you happy that I am with her [Sonakshi], then it is good for you. Then if it makes you upset, I am sorry. Stop thinking about that," the actor said.

Zaheer further added, "But it is a part and parcel of this industry. I knew it way before I joined the industry. I knew that actors go through this because I have a few friends who are a part of this industry. [Salman] bhai has always told us that aisa bohot log likhenge, don't pay too much attention to it. So, I really don't pay attention to that."

Sonakshi and Zaheer are often spotted together. They also post adorable comments on each other's photos and videos on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zaheer and Sonakshi will be seen together for the first time in the film 'Double XL'. The film also stars Huma Qureshi.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 08:26 PM IST