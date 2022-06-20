YRF officially releases 'Shamshera' poster after it gets leaked, introduces Ranbir Kapoor as 'fierce warrior'

Days after the first look of Ranbir Kapoor from his upcoming film 'Shamshera' got leaked, Yash Raj Films officially shared the poster of the film on Monday.

They shared the poster on their official Twitter handle and wrote, "Introducing Shamshera – the fierce warrior & the saviour of his tribe. Experience it in @IMAX in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July."

In the poster, Ranbir features in a never-seen-before avatar, with long hair and beard, and an overall rugged look.

“'Shamshera' is a visual experience that has been designed to treat audiences with a spectacle like never before. 'Shamshera' is an entirely new concept for today’s audience, and, we feel, it is a visual delight given the uniqueness of the subject. When we set out to make this film, we were clear that 'Shamshera' would be best enjoyed on the big screes. So, it’s really heartening to announce this development to cine-goers across the world,” says director Karan Malhotra.

The story of 'Shamshera' is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. His name is 'Shamshera'.

The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India with Ranbir essaying the titular character. Sanjay Dutt plays Ranbir's arch-enemy in this huge casting coup and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go after each other with no mercy.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, this action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22.