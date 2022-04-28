'Your ignorance is baffling': Actor-politician Ramya slams Ajay Devgn for his 'Hindi is our national language' tweet

Actress-turned-politician Divya Spandana aka Ramya slammed Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn for claiming Hindi is and will always remain India’s national language.

Ajay and Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeepa's Twitter exchange created quite a stir and several celebrities and politicians have reacted to the same.

Kichcha Sudeepa's former co-star Ramya also took to social media and wrote, "No- Hindi is not our national language. @ajaydevgn. Your ignorance is baffling."

"And it’s great that films like KGF Pushpa and RRR have done so well in the Hindi belt- art has no language barrier. Please enjoy our films as much as we enjoy yours- #stopHindiImposition," her tweet further read.

Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeepa got into a war of words on Twitter over the usage of Hindi language. It all started when during an event, Sudeepa stated that "Hindi is no more a national language."

Following this, Ajay asked him 'if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your native language [mother tongue] films by dubbing them in Hindi?'. He added that Hindi was, is and always will be our national language.

However, Sudeepa then clarified that he did not wish to hurt sentiments or disrespect any language, but also questioned Ajay what his response would be if he had tweeted the same in Kannada.

Ramya has worked in Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil films in her nearly two-decade-long career. She worked with Sudeepa in the 2010 film 'Kiccha Huccha'.

