'You will always be in my heart': Sanjay Dutt remembers dad Sunil Dutt with an emotional note on death anniversary

The connection and the sentiments that Sanjay Dutt shares with his father, late legendary actor Sunil Dutt, are truly adorable. The actor never misses a chance to recollect the lessons he learned from him.

Marking the death anniversary of his father, Sunil Dutt, the actor on Wednesday shared an emotional note on his social media while adding heart-touching lines about the father-son bond that they shared with a throwback picture of them.

The actor wrote the caption, "Through thick and thin, you were always there to guide and protect me. You were my strength, inspiration, and support in every need...the best a son could ask for. You will always be in my heart Dad, I miss you."

Sanjay Dutt recently stunned everyone with his daredevil villain avatar Adheera in 'KGF: Chapter 2' which has got him huge commendations from the audience and the critics.

Talking about Sanjay Dutt's exciting lineup of films, he has 'Shamshera', 'Ghudchadi', and 'Prithiviraj'. Apart from that, he has signed up for some more interesting projects and the official announcements are expected soon.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 01:26 PM IST