'You personify the title': Shilpa Shetty praises Kangana Ranaut for new song ‘She’s On Fire’ from 'Dhaakad'

Kangana Ranaut recently dropped her new song ‘She’s On Fire’ from her upcoming film 'Dhaakad'.

The actress took to her social media page to post the song, which went viral within no time.

Impressed with her fiery performance in the song, Bollywood’s leading lady Shilpa Shetty commented on the post saying, “OMGGGGG @kanganaranaut you are on Fireee. You personify this title #dhaakad Looking faab"

Well, the verdict is out and India's favourite judge on reality television has spoken!

'She’s On Fire' has been composed and written by rapper Badshah and sung by him and Nikita Gandhi. The song has been set to tune by Hiten.

Talking about the song, Kangana had said, “It’s a song which has some great beats and highlights what Agent Agni is all about. The fire within her to destruct her enemies is very strong and the song captures her never-say-die attitude and undying spirit beautifully. We have experimented with costumes, hair and makeup and tried to do something unusual and different. I hope the song is loved by all.”

'Dhaakad' is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and co-produced by Hunar Mukut. The film is directed by Razneesh Ghai and produced in association with , Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films. Dhaakad's music is produced under SRE Music and it’s distributed by Zee Studios with its worldwide release on May 20, 2022.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 10:53 AM IST