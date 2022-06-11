‘You have ruined my reputation': Aryan Khan finally breaks silence after NCB drug probe

Photo by ANI

Last month, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Initially, the case was investigated by NCB Mumbai. Later on, an SIT was formed at the instruction of the NCB Headquarters, New Delhi. This SIT was headed by Sanjay Kumar Singh, DDG (Ops).

Now, Singh in an interview with India Today Magazine revealed what Aryan Khan told him in their rendezvous.

Khan said, "Sir, you have painted me as an international drug trafficker, that I finance drug trafficking — aren’t these charges absurd? They did not find any drugs on my person that day and yet they arrested me. Sir, you have done me great wrong and ruined my reputation. Why did I have to spend so many weeks in jail — did I really deserve it?"

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night.

Aryan was arrested by NCB Mumbai Superintendent V.V. Singh on October 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. under NDPS Act, 1985, Sec 8A, 22(b), 27 and 35 - triggering one of the biggest news events of the year after the Covid-19 pandemic.

After completing the medico-legal formalities he was produced before the Sessions Court which remanded him to NCB custody and later in judicial custody, totally spending around 28 nights in the dank cell of Arthur Road Central Jail.