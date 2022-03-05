'You don’t choose a script; the script chooses you', says 'Bloody Brothers' actor Jaideep Ahlawat

The trailer of the much-awaited ZEE5 show 'Bloody Brothers' was launched on March 3. Starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in the lead roles, the six-part series has been adapted from the British mystery thriller 'Guilt'.

The narrative revolves around two brothers, Jaggi and Daljit Grover, who accidentally kill an old man. However, instead of informing the police, they decide to hide it. All hell breaks loose when they try to conceal the crime. Billed as a dark comedy, the series promises unexpected twists and turns as one lie leads to another.

Jaideep says, “I try to execute onscreen what has been written for my part. It is something that I’ve never done before. I thoroughly enjoyed working with my co-actors. Zeeshan and I are good friends.”

Shedding more light on his character, he adds, “My character Jaggi is an ambitious person who earns very well, has a family, and tries to maintain his rapport with everyone. However, he encounters a lot of ups and downs after the accident.”

Jaideep, who has previously made his mark in showbiz with roles in films and series like 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Raazi', 'Ajeeb Daastaans', and 'Paatal Lok', to name a few, asserted that an actor is lucky when he gets good stories. “You don’t choose a script; the script chooses you. When your team is good, half of your work is done,” he avers.

Zeeshan has worked in films and web series. He has been a part of digital offerings like 'Tandav' and 'Rangbaaz Phirse'. He has worked with Jaideep in Raees, starring Shah Rukh Khan. The actor is excited to reunite with his co-star. “It was a brotherly feeling,” Zeeshan shares.

Directed by Shaad Ali, 'Bloody Brothers' also stars Tina Desai, Shruti Seth, Jitendra Joshi, Maya Alagh, Satish Kaushik, and Mugdha Godse. It will begin streaming from March 18 on ZEE5.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 07:45 AM IST