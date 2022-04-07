Yo Yo Honey Singh files complaint against group of men for 'manhandling' him during a show at nightclub in Delhi

Singh Yo Yo Honey Singh has reportedly filed a complaint against a group of men for manhandling him at a nightclub in New Delhi. The incident allegedly took place on March 27.

According to a report in Indian Express, the Delhi Police subsequently lodged an FIR following Singh and his lawyer Ishaan Mukherjee’s complaint of nuisance, misbehaviour and threat on March 28.

The report further stated that the incident took place at Skol Club in South Extension-II on March 27 and according to the FIR, Honey Singh was performing at the club on the intervening night of March 26 and 27 when a group of men forcibly got up on the stage and started misbehaving.

As per the report in Indian Express, the FIR read, "The 4-5 unknown men started misbehaving and disrupted the show. They started showing beer at the crowd and pushed the artists on the stage. After that, a person in a check shirt caught my (Singh) hand and started to pull me to the front. I was trying to avoid it but the person kept on challenging and threatening me. I also observed that he was armed. Another person in a red shirt was making a video and said ‘Bhaga Diya Honey Singh ko’."

Honey Singh and the other musicians left the stage in the middle of the performance because of the intruders.

Honey Singh is known for delivering some of the biggest chartbusters of Bollywood, including 'Angrezi Beat', 'Manali Trance', 'Sunny Sunny', 'Desi Kalakaar', 'Lungi Dance' and others. He is also the highest-paid musician in the Hindi film industry till date.

While at the peak of his career, Honey Singh took a break from work in 2016 after he suffered from several mental health issues and was diagnosed as bipolar.

He returned to the business in late 2018 with the song 'Makhna', which was an instant hit. In the same year, he also remade the cult classic 'Urvashi', which featured Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 05:23 PM IST