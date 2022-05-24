Yo Yo Honey Singh, Divya Khosla Kumar and Guru Randhawa celebrate success of latest track 'Designer'

The terrific trio of Yo Yo Honey Singh, Divya Khosla Kumar and Guru Randhawa, who set the internet ablaze with their latest track 'Designer', recently partied hard in the city.

They celebrated the massive success of their peppy track with Bhushan Kumar and director Mihir Gulati.

The vibrant event was glorified with much fan fare and aplomb!

Check out some photos here:

Since its release, the song has been trending and ruling the chartbusters, and crossed over 50 million views in no time.

Bhushan Kumar’s 'Designer', featuring Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh and Divya Khosla Kumar, is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 09:17 AM IST