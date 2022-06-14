e-Paper Get App

Yami Gautam spills the beans on her role in 'Lost': 'It's an investigative drama, I play a crime journalist'

Yami mentioned that 'Lost' will probably be her next release.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 03:50 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam Dhar started her year with a bang with films like ‘A Thursday’ and ‘Dasvi’. The star is currently in one of the best phases of her career. Not only is she giving back-to-back hits but is continuously proving her worth time and again.

Meanwhile, Yami has interesting films in her kitty including, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s 'Lost', Amit Rai’s 'Oh My God 2', and 'Dhoom Dhaam' backed by Aditya Dhar, and another project which will soon be announced.

Yami mentioned that 'Lost' will probably be her next release.

Read Also
'Miss you everyday': Rhea Chakraborty shares UNSEEN photos with Sushant Singh Rajput on his death...
article-image

“It’s an investigative drama with an undertone of an emotional thriller. Tony da’s (Aniruddha) world you can imagine in a film like this, with a very realistic tone, a lot of human drama, nothing pretentious - it is what it is in today’s time. I play a crime beat journalist in it, and in its own subtle way it touches about media integrity in today’s time. So you can take it literally or metaphorically, there is something which is lost, there is someone who is lost. I'm so excited for a film like that. I am very proud of it,” disclosed the actress.

Yami mentioned that she had a great time while shooting for 'Oh My God 2' with her co-stars. For Akshay she shared, “He is a very good producer also, and someone who is very passionate about this film. When I was given the narration I could feel that he really wants to make it with the right team. Of course, whatever chance I got to work with Pankaj Tripathi ji also, such a fantastic actor. With the new writing, there is another perspective which is very relevant, talked about, yet not talked about. So that will be interesting to see,” Yami concluded.

Read Also
Anand Dighe’s biopic 'Dharmaveer' starring Prasad Oak to release on OTT
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodYami Gautam spills the beans on her role in 'Lost': 'It's an investigative drama, I play a crime journalist'

RECENT STORIES

Presidential Polls: Ahead of Opposition meet, Mamata Banerjee holds discussion with Sharad Pawar in...

Presidential Polls: Ahead of Opposition meet, Mamata Banerjee holds discussion with Sharad Pawar in...

Mumbai: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Jal Bhushan Building at Raj Bhawan in presence of Maharashtra...

Mumbai: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Jal Bhushan Building at Raj Bhawan in presence of Maharashtra...

Deepika Padukone hospitalised in Hyderabad amid 'Project K' shoot: Report

Deepika Padukone hospitalised in Hyderabad amid 'Project K' shoot: Report

PM Modi in Dehu: Not allowing Ajit Pawar to speak is Maharashtra's insult, says Supriya Sule

PM Modi in Dehu: Not allowing Ajit Pawar to speak is Maharashtra's insult, says Supriya Sule

Mumbai: Latest updates - PM Modi inaugurates Jal Bhushan Building at Raj Bhawan

Mumbai: Latest updates - PM Modi inaugurates Jal Bhushan Building at Raj Bhawan