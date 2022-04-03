Yami Gautam says her Instagram account is 'probably hacked', warns fans of unusual activity

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam, who is quite active on social media, often keeps updating her fans and followers with her day-to-day activities and upcoming projects.

However, it was only yesterday that Yami noticed unusual activity on her Instagram account and hence she has cautioned her fans on a probable hacking.

In a statement the actress said, “Unfortunately, since yesterday, I have been logged out of my Instagram account and it appears that someone has hacked my account."

"In case there are any unusual posts/messages being shared through the account, please note that my team and I currently don't have any control of it and are working towards retrieving it," she added.

Yami has over 15 million followers on the photo and video sharing app.

Yami also shared a note on Twitter which read, "Hi, This is to inform you all that I've been unable to access my Instagram account since yesterday, it's probably hacked. We're trying to recover it as soon as possible. Meanwhile, if there is any unusual activity through my account, please be aware of it. Thank you."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film 'Dasvi' with Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur. In the film, she plays the role of IPS officer Jyoti Deswal.

The film is set to release on Netflix and Jio Cinema on April 7.

Apart from 'Dasvi', Yami's interesting line-up also includes 'OMG2', featuring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi as well as a few unannounced projects.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 07:04 PM IST