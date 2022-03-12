Yami Gautam pens a sweet birthday wish for husband Aditya Dhar with unseen post-wedding pictures

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam on Saturday wished husband Aditya Dhar a happy birthday with some adorable pictures of the couple.

Yami shared a slew of pictures on her Instragram stories and also penned a sweet birthday note for the 'Uri' director.

"Happy birthday to my Aditya," she captioned a picture, wherein the actress looked stunning in a red saree and jewellery, while Aditya complimented her in an off-white sherwani.

Yami shared another picture in which the couple can be seen holding hands at a picturesque location and laughing their hearts out. "And that's how life feels with you my love," she wrote.

Yami and Aditya, who had kept their relationship under wraps, surprised their fans by tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in June 2021 in Himachal Pradesh.

Yami starred in Aditya's debut directorial 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and it was during the shoot of the film that the duo developed a bond.

Yami had revealed post marriage that Aditya's simplicity and his behaviour with people is what drew her towards him. She had said that he is genuinely a good person and that she respects him and his values a lot.

On the professional front, Yami was recently seen in 'A Thursday', and her performance is being lauded by the masses.

She will be next seen in 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' alongside Sunny Kaushal.

Aditya is currently working on 'The Immortal Ashwatthama', which will mark his second collaboration with Vicky Kaushal post the success of 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 08:00 PM IST