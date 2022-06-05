e-Paper Get App

World Environment Day: Shraddha Kapoor spills the beans on her eco-friendly practices

Shraddha will be next seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's film.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 05, 2022, 05:10 PM IST
article-image

Shraddha Kapoor has been quite active on social media raising awareness to preserve the environment and take necessary actions to lead a sustainable amd eco-friendly lifestyle.

Commenting upon the need to go green and encouraging people to do their bit, Shraddha says, “This World environmental day, lets take a pledge to go green and preserve the environment in which ever wat we can. Not only for us, but for the future generations who are yet to see the beauty of earth."

Sharing about what she practices, Shraddha shares, "Using a brass water bottle instead of a plastic one, a bucket with a mug, or a wooden toothbrush instead of a plastic one— I try to make sure to practice these small steps to do my bit and encourage others to do so, which is how we can prevent, preserve and not repent. We owe a bright future full of green trees and fresh air to breath for them!"

article-image

On the work front, Shraddha has treated the audiences with amazing performances in a vast career span, like 'ABCD', 'Baaghi' and 'Aashiqui 2' to name a few.

She is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film with actor Ranbir Kapoor, releasing on March 8, 2023. The film that is yet to get a title, is among the highly awaited releases of Bollywood.

article-image



HomeEntertainmentBollywoodWorld Environment Day: Shraddha Kapoor spills the beans on her eco-friendly practices

