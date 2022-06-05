World Environment Day: Kangana Ranaut attends event with Sadhguru and Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur

PM

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is quite active on social media and she makes sure to be in touch with her fans through her Instagram handle.

On the occasion of World Environment Day today, she caught up with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

She posted a couple of photos on her Instagram stories.The first picture was captioned, "Lovely to meet @sadhguru ji with Himachal CM @jairamthakurhimachal."

With the second picture, she wrote, "Narendra Modi ji said World didn't only learn to love the soil through @Sadhguru Ji but got to know the real power of Indian soil".

The last story was captioned, "Absolutely no one like Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji...he has a way with people the way he takes to the stage and gets the pulse of listeners and enthralls them it's evident people are his real passion... Jai Hind"

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in 'Dhaakad' which miserably tanked at the box office. She has already began the prep for her next, 'Emergency', for which she will also don the director's hat.