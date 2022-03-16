Workers invade Luv Ranjan’s film set starring Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor over non-payment of Rs 1.2 crore

Scores of workers who had worked on Luv Ranjan's upcoming film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, invaded the set at Mumbai's Royal Palms in Goregaon.

The workers claimed that they had earlier worked on a song for the film in October last year at Charkop, Kandivali, and that 350 members from their fraternity had not been paid Rs 1.2 crore.

As per ETimes, the police arrived and took the workers to Aarey Police Station. The unions then rushed to get them released.

Meanwhile, the upcoming film will release in cinemas on March 8, 2023.

After delivering back to back super hits like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' franchise and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', Ranjan is currently busy finishing this one, which is a romantic comedy.

While there has been a lot of speculations regarding the other cast of the film and its story, the details of the highly-anticipated project has been kept under wraps by the makers.

Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by Bhushan Kumar, the untitled next starring Ranbir and Shraddha will also feature Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor.

