Women's cricket team celebrates win with Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' hook step; actor reacts

Actor Kartik Aaryan is currently on cloud nine and is enjoying the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' at the box office. He’s already a new Bollywood superstar in the making and his latest release is defying all the expectations.

From receiving a remarkable response for his performance to delivering the biggest opening weekend of the year for a Bollywood film, Kartik's fever has only elevated by the day.

Recently, team Velocity of Women’s T-20 challenge was seen celebrating with Kartik's hook step of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' title song.

Talking about the same, Indian cricketer, Sneh Rana also expressed her adoration towards the iconic song and Kartik's hook step, saying how 'Hare Krishna Hare Rama' is everywhere. Kartik reposted a video on his story of the same.

It is clear that India is high on the heartthrob's charm and there is no going back for the young superstar. He delivered the biggest opening weekend of the year for Bollywood with a collection of Rs 55.96 crore.

Meanwhile, Kartik has a busy year ahead too with a long and interesting lineup of films which includes ‘Captain India’, ‘Freddy’, ‘Shehzada’, and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next in his pipeline.