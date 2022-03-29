With valuation of USD 68.1 million, Alia Bhatt becomes most valued female celebrity in 2021

With a valuation of USD 68.1 million, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has become the most valued female celebrity in 2021. In the over all rankings, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor was at the fourth position, moving up two slots from 2020. She has entered the top five chart of the Celebrity Brand Valuation Report for the first time.

Meanwhile, former India cricket captain Virat Kohli retained his position as the most valued celebrity in 2021 even though his brand value has plunged by around 22 per cent to USD 185.7 million (close to Rs 1,400 crore), according to Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2021. This is the fifth consecutive year when the ace cricketer has topped the chart.

Besides, actor Ranveer Singh has pipped older peer Akshay Kumar to become the second most valuable celebrity in India with USD 158.3 million worth. Kumar is now ranked third with the brand value of USD 139.6 million.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been ranked at number six with a valuation of USD 54.2 million, followed by Deepika Padukone at seventh position with a brand value of USD 51.6 million.

(With PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 08:22 PM IST