Updated on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 07:34 PM IST

Will Ram Charan and Jr NTR watch 'RRR' first show in disguise with fans? Here's what we know

Ram Charan and NTR have been advised by Karthikeya to wear prosthetic makeup and appear in disguise so that no one identifies them
IANS
Ram Charan and NTR, who admit that they have missed watching their own movies on the first day along with their fans, have heeded the advice of the film's helmer S.S. Rajamouli's son.

Karthikeya, Rajamouli's son and an important member of the 'RRR' production team, seems to have come up with a fun plan for the duo to watch the movie along with their fans.

Ram Charan and NTR have been advised by Karthikeya to wear prosthetic makeup and appear in disguise so that no one identifies them during 'RRR' first-day-first-show.

Though the casual conversation seems to be a fun part of the extended promotion of the much-awaited film, if the actors decide to watch the movie with their fans, the theatre they choose for their appearance will have a crowd surge on its hands.

This may result in a stampede or some other law-and-order complications, so the stars may finally abandon the idea.

Nonetheless, the buzz about their secret appearance has only pumped up curiosity about the movie. 'RRR' will hit the screens on March 25 in multiple languages across the world.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 07:34 PM IST