Wife Gauri Khan pens heartfelt note as Shah Rukh Khan completes 30 years in Bollywood

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Celebrating 30 years of husband Shah Rukh Khan in the film industry, wife Gauri Khan shared his full look from his upcoming film 'Pathaan' on her social media account.

Gauri took to her Instagram handle and dropped the motion poster of 'Pathaan' and penned an appreciation note for her husband Shah Rukh Khan.

She captioned the post and wrote, "It is difficult for us to comprehend what he does outside of being a father, a husband, a friend - and the way he affects peoples lives. The only thing we understand is that he tries to work harder today than he did yesterday #Pathaan @iamsrk".

In the poster, Shah Rukh Khan is looking raw in a shirt and jeans with a gun in his hand.

Blood stains and injury marks, his face is partially visible and it is rugged and bloodied.

"Jaldi milte hai Pathaan se," SRK's voiceover can be heard in the clip.

He also expressed his gratitude for receiving everyone's "infinite" love and smile throughout his journey.

Meanwhile, 'Pathaan', which is backed by Yash Raj Films, will release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.