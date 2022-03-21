Why is Kareena Kapoor's face 'so red' in this picture from the Maldives?

Bollywood siblings Kareena and Karisma Kapoor recently jetted off to the Maldives with their children to celebrate Holi.

Both Bebo and Lolo who share an envious sisterly bond, indulged in some exotic fun at the picturesque getaway.

Karisma took to Instagram and posted a picture with her baby sister and wrote, “Grateful for each other and everything in between.”

While the duo looked undeniably stunning, fans were concerned about Kareena’s sunburnt face.

One user wrote, "OMG Bebo skin."

"Bebo has bad case of Rosacea," added another.

One user commented, "Why your face like tomatoes," while another one added, “Why is bebo’s face so red.”

On the work front, Bebo will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' alongside Aamir Khan. The film is the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks.

She also announced her OTT debut on Wednesday. The actress is set to star in a Sujoy Ghosh directorial with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, which will stream on Netflix.

The untitled murder mystery is based on 2005 Japanese bestseller "The Devotion of Suspect X".

Kareena, who was last seen on the big screen in 2020 movie "Angrezi Medium", called the project the beginning of an "electrifying" journey.

"It's one that has all the right ingredients... a great story, a visionary director and a super talented cast and crew. I'm really looking forward to working with Sujoy, Jaideep, and Vijay.

"It's the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can't wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller book come to life," the 41-year-old actor said.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 09:08 AM IST