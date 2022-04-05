Why did Tiger Shroff get his 'ass kicked' on the sets of 'Heropanti 2'?

Right from his debut film 'Heropanti' to the second part of the action flick, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has showcased some brilliant and never-seen-before action sequences in the blockbusters that he has successfully delivered.

After launching the trailer of 'Heropanti 2' showcasing a high voltage tale of action and romance recently, Tiger recently shared a glimpse of a super difficult but special action sequence in the film.

Posting a video on his Instagram story, Tiger wrote, “Got my ass kicked in this sequence but it’s going to be special hope you guys like it”. This post of Tiger has certainly built the anticipation, excitement and curiosity among fans as he is seen taking on a group of Shaolin Kung Fu fighters.

It is learnt that Tiger has shot for this specific action sequence in Bangkok and looking at the actor taking on the trained and weaponed fighters, the audience, especially his fans, can't wait to see all the action unfold on the big screen on April 29.

On the film front, with multiple franchises in his bag, the young action hero is all set to be seen in 'Ganapath' and 'Baaghi 4' along with 'Heropanti 2'.

