'Why did she not attend Met Gala?': Fans as Deepika Padukone's photo with a friend goes viral

Actress Deepika Padukone skipped Met Gala 2022 and spent the day with a friend amid nature.

A photo of the 'Gehraiyaan' actress has been doing the rounds on social media since Monday morning. In the picture, Deepika is seen spending some quality time with her friend Vinita Chaitanya.

Vinita shared a picture of herself with Deepika on her Instagram handle. In the photo, they can be seen enjoying nature, twinning in white outfits. "Twinning, this morning, with a fellow naturalist #worklife #interiordesigner," she captioned her post.

However, as soon as she shared the post, Deepika's fans flooded the comment section and asked why she is not at Met Gala 2022.

"She’s not attending the Met Gala this year???," a user asked.

"Why isn’t she at MET," commented another user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in the film 'Gehraiyaan'. She recently wrapped a long schedule of ‘Pathaan’ which was shot in Spain. Deepika will be seen sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the spy-thriller slated to release in January next year.

Apart from that, she also has a massive lineup of projects which includes 'Fighter' , 'Mahabharata', 'Project K', 'The Intern' remake, and other projects.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 05:51 PM IST