Why did Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba snub his ex-wife Amrita Singh in Women's Day post?

International Women's Day is celebrated worldwide every year on March 8 to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe.

To mark the occasion, Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba shared an empowering post featuring all the women in her life.

She shared a collage that included pictures of her mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, younger sister Soha Ali Khan, Saif’s wife and actress Kareena Kapoor, his daughter Sara Ali Khan, and herself.

She captioned it as, “Happy Women's Day....! 8.3.2022 To ALL those women, who strived to make a difference, with strength, wit, humor and humanity.....Here's... celebrating YOU! Today and Always. Family, friends and those missing... Here's to each of you.”

However, many pointed out that Saba had snubbed Saif’s ex-wife and actress Amrita Singh.

Saif married Amrita in 1991 and share two children - daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Saba managed to reply to comments that mentioned Singh.

A user asked, "Did u forget to add Amrita singh," to which Saba replied, "Oooops! MUST have! Thanks for the reminder.. please remind me in 2023...if you're following my handle."

When another one wrote, "Where is Amrita ji," Saba responded with, "sleeping safely at home... i suppose."

Another user commented "Amrita Singh" with a sad emoji, to which Saba replied, “u don't like her?? Suggested by your emoticon...”

Saif and Amrita called it quits after thirteen years of marriage in 2004. He married Kareena Kapoor in 2012 after a five-year courtship. The couple are parents to two sons, Taimur and Jeh.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 09:27 AM IST