Who is Sadiaa Khateeb? All to need to know about the 'Raksha Bandhan' actress

Sadiaa Khateeb is surely a talented actress and her debut film Shikara (2020) by Vidhu Vinod Chopra was a proof of the same. After working with the industry stalwart, the versatile actress is now all set to star in the family entertainer Raksha Bandhan alongside Akshay Kumar.

The trailer of the film has just dropped and certainly looks promising.

Sadiaa essays the role of Akshay Kumar's sister in the film and her acting prowess going by the trailer, is one to watch out for. Her dialogue delivery, portrayal of a simple small town girl and flawless looks proves that acting is in her blood and she is a natural.Therefore, it comes as no surprise that the actress is working alongside the superstar, Akshay Kumar after collaborating with the legendary director Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Sadiaa's apt portrayal of her character in the trailer of the film is promising and gripping at the same time and one look at her, and we are sure you won't be able to get your eyes off her.

The actress has over 19.6 k followers on Instagram and often shares videos and photos on the social media platform.