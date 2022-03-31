'Where is Rishi, let’s call him': Ranbir reveals Randhir Kapoor has dementia; wanted to meet the late actor

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor was recently spotted at the screening of ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’, which marked the final screen appearance of his father Rishi Kapoor, who died at the age of 67 in April 2020 after a two-year long battle with leukaemia.

In an interview with NDTV, Ranbir mentioned that his uncle and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor also watched the film and asked for Rishi so he could call and praise him.

Ranbir said, “My uncle Randhir Kapoor, who is going through an early stage of dementia, and he came to me after the film, said, ‘Tell dad that he is amazing, and where is he? Let’s call him’. Art crosses boundaries of medical conditions… And a good piece of storytelling really embodies that."

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia and backed by Excel Entertainment, ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ releases on Amazon Prime Video today.

The entire experience of "Sharmaji Namkeen" is close to the Kapoor family, Ranbir Kapoor said, adding that his father had shot for barely six days in Delhi when he was diagnosed with cancer.

Ranbir Kapoor said he flew over to Delhi to convince Rishi Kapoor to travel to the US for his treatment.

"... his first instinctive response was 'But what about the film? I need to finish it'," the actor said in a statement to PTI.

Described as a "relatable and heartwarming story of self-realization and discovery", the film follows the life of a recently retired man who discovers his passion for cooking after joining a women's kitty circle.

After Rishi Kapoor's death, the makers had roped in actor Paresh Rawal to complete the remaining portions of the film, making it a first instance where two actors played the same character in one movie.

‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ also stars Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha and Isha Talwar.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 10:44 AM IST