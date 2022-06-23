'Whenever I’m around a sports star I get star struck', says 'Shabaash Mithu' star Taapsee Pannu

e-Paper Get App

Thursday, June 23, 2022
Taapsee Pannu's much awaited film 'Shabaash Mithu's trailer is receiving a lot of love and appreciation from all the corners. This pan-India star, has always proven her metal as an actor with her power-packed performances.

With 'Shabaash Mithu', Taapsee takes the expectations a notch higher again as she looks convincing in her portrayal of the recently retired legendary crickter Mithali Raj.

Taapsee has often depicted her sheer admiration towards sports and her awe and respect towards all the sportspersons.

Personally, Taapsee has always been into playing sports and chooses to spend her time playing outdoor rather than resting indoors.

Speaking about her love for sports Taapsee said, “I am star struck with sport stars. I haven’t seen many movies while growing up until college but I followed sports since my childhood. So, whenever I see a sports star, I am always star struck which comes with a huge amount of respect that I have for each one of them. I always ensure that I don't trespass a line when I have a sports star around me and avoid being my usual chirpy self."

'Shabaash Mithu', is directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Viacom18 Studios hits theatres on July 15.

