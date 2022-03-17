When Vidya Balan sucked Rani Mukerji's thumb on 'Koffee With Karan' - Find out why

Bollywood actresses Vidya Balan and Rani Mukerji, who featured together in 'No One Killed Jessica', made headlines for a lot of reasons during the release of the film in 2011.

Much was written about the animosity between the divas, however, time and again they had brushed away the rumours of their alleged fall-out.

In one of her interviews, Vidya had talked about her off-screen bond with Rani. The 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' actress had shared that Rani used to pull her leg a lot while they were shooting for 'No One Killed Jessica'.

"There was a scene in Ishqiya wherein I had to suck Arshad Warsi's thumb; Rani would constantly imitate me on the sets of NOKJ, and I couldn’t stop laughing. She’s a fun person to be with," Vidya had shared.

In another interview, Vidya stated that Rani would start sucking her thumb as soon as she saw her and she would keep laughing. "There’s a scene in No One Killed Jessica where I open the door and Rani is standing in front of me. It took me 8-10 takes to get it right because whenever I opened the door, she’d have her thumb firmly in her mouth," Vidya had shared.

Vidya and Rani had appeared as guests in one of the episodes of 'Koffee With Karan' Season 3. During the show, Karan asked Rani, "You've been on set with Vidya and you claimed that everytime she walked on the set she looks at you and laughs. I dont know if I should take that as a compliement."

To this Rani had replied, "Actually, I'm quite besoted by her (Vidya) and so is she by me because of one thing which we're just going to show you..." Vidya then sucks Rani's thumb. It was so sudden and unexpected that it left host Karan Johar speechless.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidya is currently busy promoting her film 'Jalsa', which is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on March 18. In 'Jalsa', Vidya plays Maya Menon, a TV journalist in constant pursuit of truth with shades of grey.

On the other hand, Rani was last seen in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Saif Ali Khan.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 10:00 AM IST