What's brewing between Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu?

Actor-singer Harrdy Sindhu is reportedly set to collaborate with actress Parineeti Chopra for a music video.

There is something brewing between Harrdy and Parineeti, as both the celebrities have been sharing pictures with each other with the same captions on social media.

On Friday, they shared a candid photo which seems to be from the shoot. "Hi Again," they captioned their posts. The photo features both Harrdy and Parineeti rocking winter attires.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Parineeti is set to work in Imtiaz Ali’s much-awaited next titled 'Chamkila'. This the first time that Parineeti will be working with Imtiaz.

For those unversed, Rashmika has replaced Parineeti in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Parineeti reportedly walked out of 'Animal' for 'Chamkila'.

Parineeti also has 'Uunchai' with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Boman Irani in the pipeline.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 05:47 PM IST