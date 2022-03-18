e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 05:23 PM IST

What is the mystery behind 'Runway 34' actors Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter conversation?

FPJ Web Desk
Earlier today, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn shared a video which saw him angry at megastar Amitabh Bachchan and even wrote about how everyone should ask Mr. Bachchan the reason behind his anger.

Here's what Ajay had tweeted:

To which Amitabh Bachchan addressed Ajay Devgn with his film 'Runway 34' character name Captain Vikrant Khanna stating that punishment will be given.

"21st March ko logon ko wajah mil jayegi .. aur aapko saza Capt. Vikrant Khanna," he tweeted. Check it out here:

Their co-star Rakul Preet Singh also joined this conversation.

Looks like the trio is giving us a sneak peek into the world of 'Runway34' that will release theatrically on April 29, 2022.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 05:23 PM IST