What is 'Sushant's Moon'? All you need to know about the special day coinciding with SSR's 37th birth anniversary

The Luna Society International has announced that Sushant Singh Rajput's 37th birth anniversary in 2023 will be observed as 'Sushant’s Moon' as the day will coincide with the first New Moon of 2023.

According to media reports, this declaration has been made on the organisation's website wherein they revealed that January 21, 2023, will be dedicated to the celebration of the late Bollywood actor.

Interestingly, next year, Sushant's birth anniversary falls on a unique day because it is also when Luna is at its closest distance to Earth during the entire year.

Sushant is fondly remembered by his family members, friends, and fans every day.

He was the only Indian actor who had bought a piece of lunar land on the far side of the moon, in a region called the Mare Muscoviense or the Sea of Muscovy. Sushant also owned an expensive telescope which he used for space gazing.

The late actor, who was also a space enthusiast, breathed his last on June 14, 2020 in Mumbai. He was found hanging in his flat in Mumbai. His death shocked the industry as well as fans, making way for several controversies and theories.

Sushant's last film was Mukesh Chhabra directorial 'Dil Bechara'. The film, released digitally amid lockdown, is a remake of the Hollywood film 'The Fault In Our Stars'.

For those unversed, Sushant had also signed up to play the role of an astronaut in a Bollywood film titled ‘Chanda Mama Door Ke’. For his role, he also underwent training at NASA but the film failed to materialise.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 01:35 PM IST