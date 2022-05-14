Watch: Zoya Akhtar introduces 'The Archies' on Netflix starring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar on Saturday shared the first glimpse of her upcoming Netflix live-action musical film 'The Archies'.

The streamer has partnered with Archie Comics for the film, which will be set in 1960s India.

'The Archies' reportedly features Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's son, Agastya Nanda, all making their screen debut.

Zoya captioned the video as, Ain't nothing like old school Grab your gang 'cause the Archies are coming soon on @netflix_in"

'The Archies' is produced by Akhtar and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti under their production house Tiger Baby.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 10:47 AM IST