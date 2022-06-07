Watch: Zaheer Iqbal says 'I love you' to rumoured girlfriend Sonakshi Sinha in latest Instagram post

'Notebook' debutant Zaheer Iqbal has been grabbing headlines for his rumoured relationship with 'Dabangg' star Sonakshi Sinha.

Recently the actor took to Instagram and shared a late birthday post for his "lady love".

The video shows Sonakshi and Zaheer in a plane seated next to each other as the actress takes a bite of her burger. Sonakshi can be seen laughing uncontrollably in the clip.

Zaheer captioned it as, "Happy Birthday Sonzzz Thank You for not killing me I Love You Here’s to a lot more food, flights, love and laughter P.s - This video sums up the entire time we’ve known each other."

Sonakshi commented on the video and wrote, "Thaaankkk uuu… love uuu… now im coming to kill uuuuuuuu."

Reports of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal made headlines when the duo arrived together at Salman Khan’s 53rd birthday bash on December 27, 2018.

Salman launched Zaheer through his home production, ‘Notebook’ alongside, debutante Pranutan Bahl. Zaheer has worked with Salman previously in his films as an assistant director.

Zaheer is all set to return to the big screen with Khan’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ which also stars Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi will be seen in the film 'Double XL' with Huma Qureshi and 'Kakuda' with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. She also announced her character Bulbul from her upcoming Netflix film titled 'BulbulTarang'.

Sinha is also gearing for her OTT debut 'Dahaad', formerly titled 'Fallen'. The actress plays a cop in the series. Besides Sonakshi Sinha, 'Dahaad' stars Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles.

