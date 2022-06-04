e-Paper Get App

Watch: Yo Yo Honey Singh touches AR Rahman's feet at IIFA 2022; calls it 'moment of my life'

IIFA Rocks was held at the Etihad Arena on Friday night in Abu Dhabi.

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Saturday, June 04, 2022, 06:55 PM IST
article-image
PM

Who doesn't love AR Rahman? Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh is also an admirer of the Oscar-winning musician.

And during IIFA Rocks 2022 in Abu Dhabi, the 'Love Dose' rapper seized an opportunity to express his gratitude to Rahman.

He walked up to Rahman and bowed down at his feet while performing at the event. He also shared a video of the special moment on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Moment of my life with AR Rahman sir."

IIFA Rocks was held at the Etihad Arena on Friday night in Abu Dhabi.

Guru Randhawa, 'Pushpa' fame composer-singer Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi and Neha Kakkar also performed at the star-studded gala.

Read Also
IIFA Rocks 2022: Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham', Sara Ali Khan's 'Atrangi Re' win top honours
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodWatch: Yo Yo Honey Singh touches AR Rahman's feet at IIFA 2022; calls it 'moment of my life'

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Central Railway all set to start electric vehicle charging station outside Kalyan railway...

Mumbai: Central Railway all set to start electric vehicle charging station outside Kalyan railway...

Visa scam: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram moves Delhi HC seeking anticipatory bail

Visa scam: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram moves Delhi HC seeking anticipatory bail

Graphic video shows man being attacked with swords in Punjab's Moga; probe underway

Graphic video shows man being attacked with swords in Punjab's Moga; probe underway

Another setback for Congress in Punjab as its 5 senior leaders join BJP

Another setback for Congress in Punjab as its 5 senior leaders join BJP

Rajya Sabha elections: MVA suspects poaching of legislators especially from smaller parties and...

Rajya Sabha elections: MVA suspects poaching of legislators especially from smaller parties and...