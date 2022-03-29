Watch: Vivek Agnihotri says 'The Kashmir Files' team 'had started collapsing' due to cold during shoot, shares video

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ has proved to be a cinematic spectacle of this season. The film has created different examples of its success and such an indulging and cult film is always made with a dedicated team and super dedicated leader.

Recently, the director shared a video on his social media from the behind-the-scenes diary of ‘The Kashmir Files’ which is from the third day of the shoot. He can been seen motivating the team to work in the freezing weather. He penned down the caption saying -

"On the 3rd day of the shoot of #TheKashmirFiles, the unit started collapsing because of freezing cold. I spoke to the unit for 2 minutes about our purpose for making TKF and the efficiency became 200% after that. Big clap for the young unit for their sacrifice & service. #BTS"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Living up to its title, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

Written and directed by Agnihotri, the film features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’ released in theatres on 11th March, 2022.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 04:15 PM IST