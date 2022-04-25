Watch: Vijay Varma recreates Poo's iconic dialogue with Kareena Kapoor on Sujoy Ghosh's film sets

Vijay Varma, the quintessential grey guy of B-town is all set to share the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan for his next project by Sujoy Ghosh and now, he has shared the funniest behind the scenes video with the actress.

Taking on to one of Kareena's most iconic dialogues as Poo, Vijay and the OG queen herself, recreated the scene where Vijay says her dialogue in his way, "Kaun hai jisne dobara mudke mujhe nahi dekha, who is she?" and we then see the camera turn to Kareena, giving the funniest expression before she winks at the end.

Vijay captioned the post, "The only Gag I ever wanted to play with @kareenakapoorkhan, the only and ultimate Poo. From behind the scenes of #TheDevotionOfSuspectX"

Vijay Varma is the actor to watch our for this year with multiple big ticket projects in his kitty. All of last year the actor was busy shooting in different cities like Varanasi, Mumbai, Rajasthan etc. for his lineup of projects.

Besides the Sujoy Ghosh film with Kareena and Jaideep Ahlawat, Varma also has 'Darlings' with Alia Bhatt, Reema Kagti's web show, 'Fallen' with Sonakshi Sinha and the yet untitled project by Sumit Saxena.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 05:54 PM IST