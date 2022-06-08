Watch: Vidya Balan says 'Every trend is not for you' with hilarious video

Bollywood diva Vidya Balan took to her social media to share a very amusing short clip of herself.

The 'Shakuntala Devi' actor took to Instagram and shared a short video of her, where she can be seen trying to do a new trend of Instagram reels and hilariously tumbles off while doing so.

Sharing the video clip, Vidya captioned it, "Every trend is not for you".

Replying to this short laughable video of Vidya Balan, actor Ileana D' Cruz, wrote, "Bahahahahahaha you hilarious but we all know that you can totally smash any trend", while actor Dia Mirza dropped a heart and a laughing face emoticon in the comment section.

After watching the video, fans just can't keep calm and they bombarded the comment area with heart and laughter emoticons, showing their love for the actor.

Vidya also keeps entertaining her fans and admirers by posting funny videos, on a regular basis, on her social media handles and her fans are always enthralled by her high humour quotient.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidya Balan was last seen with Shefali Shah in the film 'Jalsa', which is a production of T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment and is directed by Suresh Triveni. She will soon be seen in 'Neeyat' and another untitled movie directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta.