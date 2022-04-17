Watch Videos: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan attend Baba Siddique's Iftaar party

Several Bollywood and television celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, attended Baba Siddique's Iftaar party on Sunday evening.

Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan, Urvashi Dholakia, Karan Singh Grover, Rashami Desai, Aamna Sharif and many others also attended Baba Siddique's Iftaar party.

Baba Siddique is hosting his annual Iftaar party after a gap of two years owing to the pandemic restrictions.

It was earlier reported that special chefs are being flown down from Lucknow, Bangalore and Kashmir to prepare a spread of 75 authentic dishes including the original Lucknowi Biryani, Khichda, Dal Makhani, Amritsari Fish Tikka, Butter Chicken, Jalebi-Rabdi and other lip-smacking dishes.

Salman was seen posing for the media in black jeans and black shirt, while Shah Rukh was seen donning a black Pathani.

Check out pics and videos:

