Watch Video: Sunny Deol celebrates Holi with the team of 'Gadar 2'

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol celebrated Holi with the team on 'Gadar 2'. According to a video doing the rounds on social media, the actor can be seen wearing a black shirt and a black cap.

He can be seen throwing colors on director Anil Sharma and the other members of the team. The cast and crew of the upcoming film can also be seen posing for a photo in the video.

Check out the video here:

'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' was one of the biggest hits of 2001 and is still a moment in cinema that no one will forget. The film stands tall even today and has a strong recall value. 20 years later, Sunny Deol And Ameesha Patel are all set to return with the sequel of the film.

The film has been shot in the beautiful mountains of Himachal Pradesh. After 25 days of shoot, Sunny Deol had announced the wrap of the first schedule in December 2021.

The sequel is directed by Anil Sharma under the Zee Studios production. The film is scheduled for a 2022 release.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 03:41 PM IST