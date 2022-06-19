Watch Video: 'Sonu' Kartik Aaryan reunites with 'Titu' Sunny Singh to enjoy Mumbai street food

'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actors Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh reunited recently to enjoy the street foods of Mumbai.

According to a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Kartik and Sunny can be seen outside a food joint in Mumbai's Juhu area.

While Kartik was spotted in jeans, t-shirt and a denim jacket, Sunny can also be seen in jeans and t-shirt.

In the video, Kartik can also be seen posing with his fans for a picture.

Check out the video here:

Fans were quite impressed by the humble nature of both the actors. One of the users took to the comments section and wrote, "Seeing Sonu & Titu together is everything."

"It’s so nice to see how grounded he is and also finds time in his busy schedule to meet up with his friends & costars who also have participated in his success story!! Way to go @kartikaaryan👏👏👏don’t ever change," read a comment.

Meanwhile, Kartik is currently enjoying the success of his latest film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Kartik is wasting no time in jumping from one project to another. He will also be seen in films like 'Shehzada' and 'Freddy'.

On the other hand, Sunny has 'Adipurush' with Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas in the pipeline.