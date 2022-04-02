Watch video: Shraddha Kapoor drapes a Nauvari saree to celebrate Gudi Padwa

The gorgeous Shraddha Kapoor may have floored us with her stunning western and desi looks alike, however, on the special occasion of Gudi Padwa she has now donned the traditional 'Nauvari' saree that holds special meaning to the actress.

Talking about the festival Shraddha Kapoor shares, “With Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navratri and Ugadi, I look forward to starting the New Year on a happy, optimistic and a positive note. I started my day with some homemade Maharashtrian food, some of which I also took with me to the sets for my team. The day is all about spending time with your loved ones and cherishing the little moments."

She also took to her social media, sharing pictures of herself dressed in a beautiful Nauvari saree. In the caption, she wrote, "नव्या संकल्पांनी करूया नववर्षाचा शुभारंभ, गुढीपाडव्याच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा! ✨🍂 Happy Gudi Padwa!💜"

For those unaware, the 'Nauvari' celebrated the strength and fighting spirit of a woman. Traditionally worn by women to fight in wars back in the day, the saree allowed for mobility and freedom of movement and wasn't just a mere aesthetic attire.

The festival of Gudi Padwa has always held a special place in Shraddha Kapoor's heart as she is Maharashtrian from her mother's side of the family. Earlier in 2020, the actress had posted a black and white picture of her grandmother, mother and herself all dressed in traditional Maharashtrian attire.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 01:47 PM IST