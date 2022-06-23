Watch Video: Sara Ali Khan gives a glimpse of her 'hectic' schedule

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has been running a busy schedule these days. Be it her brand shoots, film shoots, or other commitments, the actress is putting efforts to make it all possible.

Recently, she took to her social media and shared a short video containing her Thursday 20-hour-long Mumbai Layover schedule.

The actress gave glimpses of her IIFA rehearsals while she captured all the activities she had done till she further boarded her flight to Istanbul.

"Throwback Thursday! Can’t believe I did all this in 20 hours- especially since all I’ve done today is written this caption ✌️ Hectic is fun but rest is great too 😴 #tbt," she captioned her post.

Meanwhile, on the film front, the actress was spotted shooting for ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey and has recently finished shooting for an untitled project with Vicky Kaushal.