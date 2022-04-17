Watch Video: Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Sanjay Dutt and others attend Baba Siddique's Iftaar party

Several Bollywood and television celebrities, including Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan, Urvashi Dholakia, Karan Singh Grover, Rashami Desai, Aamna Sharif and others, attended Baba Siddique's Iftaar party on Sunday evening.

According to the videos and photos from the party, Salman can be seen posing for the media in black jeans and black shirt. He completed his look with black shoes.

Baba Siddique is hosting his annual Iftaar after a gap of two years owing to the pandemic restrictions.

It was earlier reported that special chefs are being flown down from Lucknow, Bangalore and Kashmir to prepare a spread of 75 authentic dishes including the original Lucknowi Biryani, Khichda, Dal Makhani, Amritsari Fish Tikka, Butter Chicken, Jalebi-Rabdi and other lip-smacking dishes.

Take a look at the video and photos of the celebs here:

