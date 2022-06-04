Watch video: Rhea Kapoor sizzles in vibrant bikinis, kisses husband Karan Boolani at Maldives vacay

Rhea Kapoor, who was recently on a Maldivian vacation with husband Karan Boolani, gave her followers a glimpse into what the trip was all about.

She took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her five-day trip. In the video, Rhea can be seen flaunting her colourful bikini collection as she swimmed in the blue waters of the archipelago.

The video also showed some cutesy moments between Rhea and Karan as she planted a sweet peck on his cheek by the beach.

"The 5 day escape. Treasure hunting for memories," she captioned the video.

Karan also dropped a comment under the post, which read, "Ready for the next one?"

A few days ago, Rhea had shared an unedited picture of herself from Maldives, in which she was seen flaunting her curves in a pink bikini. She had written, "I’ve kept the editing to a minimum because I’ve decided to grow up and own my hips."

Rhea is the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, and the sister of actors Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

In 2021, Rhea married Karan Boolani in an intimate affair after being in a relationship with him for 12 years.

On the professional front, unlike her siblings, Rhea has chosen to stay away from the camera, and instead has opted for a career in filmmaking. She has produced films like 'Aisha', 'Khoobsurat' and 'Veere Di Wedding', all three starring Sonam.

She is also the owner of the fashion line 'Rheson' alongside her sister Sonam.

