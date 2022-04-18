Watch Video: Rhea Chakraborty recites a beautiful poem, leaves fans impressed

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty never misses a chance to impress her fans and follwers with stunning social media posts. Rhea, who has over 2.8 million followers on Instagram, often shares photos and videos of herself.

Recently the actress shared a video with a voiceover of beautiful poetry. In the video, Rhea can be seen enjoying the sea vibes while sitting on a yacht.

She wrote the caption, "तूफ़नो से गुज़रते हुए उन लहरों से मुलाक़ात हुई…….🌪? #rhenew ☀️"

Rhea's post has left her fans impressed. Several users took to the comments section and dropped heart emoticons.

Rhea has been making her comeback to the glamour world and keeps on stunning the fans with her new avatar. She had a difficult 2020 and is now getting back to business.

The actress was recently seen in Rumy Jafry directed 'Chehre' opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 06:33 PM IST