Updated on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 04:39 PM IST

Watch Video: Rashmika Mandanna recreates signature 'Pushpa' pose for paps at Mumbai airport

Shutterbugs captured Rashmika jetting off from Mumbai as she was heading to take a flight for Rishikesh for the next shoot schedule of 'Goodbye
FPJ Web Desk
Photo by Viral Bhayani

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has been much in talks for her brilliant performance in 'Pushpa'.

The audience has been waiting for her next release for a long time and the good news dropped in when the actress was caught up at the Mumbai airport while heading for the shoot of 'Goodbye' in Rishikesh.

Recently, shutterbugs at the airport captured Rashmika jetting off from Mumbai as she was heading to take a flight for Rishikesh for the next shoot schedule of 'Goodbye'.

The actress eventually stopped and posed for the camera and has also been seen mimicking the 'Pushpa Raj style' while having a cute conversation with the media people.

Rashmika kept her look casual at the airport as she opted for a denim jumpsuit and sunglasses. She had a black mask on.

Rashmika has some big releases coming up like 'Mission Manju' where she will be seen with Sidharth Malhotra. In 'Goodbye' she will see sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 04:31 PM IST