Watch Video: Rashmika Mandanna recreates signature 'Pushpa' pose for paps at Mumbai airport

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has been much in talks for her brilliant performance in 'Pushpa'.

The audience has been waiting for her next release for a long time and the good news dropped in when the actress was caught up at the Mumbai airport while heading for the shoot of 'Goodbye' in Rishikesh.

Recently, shutterbugs at the airport captured Rashmika jetting off from Mumbai as she was heading to take a flight for Rishikesh for the next shoot schedule of 'Goodbye'.

The actress eventually stopped and posed for the camera and has also been seen mimicking the 'Pushpa Raj style' while having a cute conversation with the media people.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rashmika kept her look casual at the airport as she opted for a denim jumpsuit and sunglasses. She had a black mask on.

Rashmika has some big releases coming up like 'Mission Manju' where she will be seen with Sidharth Malhotra. In 'Goodbye' she will see sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 04:31 PM IST