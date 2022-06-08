Watch Video: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa groove to 'Sapne Mein Milta Hai'

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been giving their fans couple goals ever since they first got together. They often share adorable photos and videos with each other on social media.

On Wednesday, Rajkummar shared a throwback video in which the couple can be seen grooving to the song 'Sapne Mein Milta Hai'.

"When your partner is also your best dancing partner. @patralekhaa ❤️ #ThrowBack," the actor captioned his post.

Moments after he shared the video, fans and several celebrities flooded the comments section and praised the couple.

"Excuse me .. I want party credit for this one," wrote Huma Qureshi. Filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, "I missing this.. get married again."

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, who dated each other for over a decade, tied the knot on November 15 last year. The two got married in a traditional ceremony with only their family members and close friends in attendance in Chandigarh.

On the work front, Rajkummar was recently seen in 'Badhaai Do' along with Bhumi Pednekar. The movie was based on same-sex relationships and the concept of lavender marriage.

Apart from this, Rajkummar will be next seen in Tushar Hiranandani’s untitled movie which will be a biopic of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired industrialist.

On the other hand, Patralekhaa will be seen as Savitribai Phule in the film 'Phule'. The film also stars Pratik Gandhi.