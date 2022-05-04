Watch: Video of Alia Bhatt running frantically with luggage trolley at Delhi airport goes viral

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was seen frantically running inside Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport with her luggage trolley recently.

Alia's video, which was captured by people present there at the airport, has gone viral on social media platforms. It has also been shared by several fanclubs of Alia.

The actress can be seen in an all-black outfit with matching boots. She had a serious expression on her face.

In one of the videos, filmmaker Karan Johar is also seen accompanying the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress. According to another viral video, a team of camerapersons can be seen running in front of Alia with cameras and other equipment.

According to several media reports, Alia was shooting for her upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Check out the videos here:

Alia Bhatt spotted at IGI Airport while shooting for a film 🎥 @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/SFk29ZX3Ox — Team Alia Bhatt (@TeamOfAliaBhatt) May 1, 2022

Alia Bhatt shooting for a film at IGI Airport pic.twitter.com/1fgyu2NV1W — Team Alia Bhatt (@TeamOfAliaBhatt) May 1, 2022

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' is all set to release on February 10, 2023. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

Alia will also be seen sharing the screen space with now-husband Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure 'Brahmastra', which is scheduled for a September 9, 2022.

Alia also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, and 'Darlings' with Vijay Verma and Shefali Shah in the pipeline.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 04:59 PM IST