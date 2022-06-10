e-Paper Get App

Watch Video: Nushrratt Bharuccha's parents get teary-eyed after watching 'Janhit Mein Jaari'

Post the screening, Nushrartt’s parents got teary-eyed and the entire Bharuccha family shared a very emotional moment.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 05:10 PM IST
Nushrratt Bharuccha in Janhit Mein Jaari |

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s 'Janhit Mein Jaari' hit the big screens on June 10. Netizens are overwhelmed and excitement and are eager to know how the story of Manokamna unfolds in the film.

Meanwhile, 'Janhit Mein Jaari' was screened yesterday and Nushrratt’s parents marked their presence in the screening.

Talking about the same, Nushrartt’s father says, “I saw a lovely actress on screen, I didn't believe that was my daughter”. Her mother added, “It was really really good and I am so proud of her. God bless her and I hope she sees more and more success in her life”.

Meanwhile, Nushrratt will be next seen in 'Selfiee' opposite Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, 'Ram Setu' with Akshay Kumar and in 'Chhorii 2'.

